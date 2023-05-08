Home / India News / UP ATS arrests 7 Rohingyas for illegally entering from Bangladesh

UP ATS arrests 7 Rohingyas for illegally entering from Bangladesh

The Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested seven Rohingyas, including four women, from Kanpur for allegedly illegally entering India from Bangladesh.

Press Trust of India Lucknow
UP ATS arrests 7 Rohingyas for illegally entering from Bangladesh

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 4:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested seven Rohingyas, including four women, from Kanpur for allegedly illegally entering India from Bangladesh.

An Indian "broker" who allegedly facilitated their illegal entry has also been nabbed, an official statement issued here on Monday said.

"Acting on a tip-off that some persons have entered India from the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura with fake Indian documents, the ATS team arrested seven Rohingya including four women and one India broker from Jhakarkati bus stop in Kanpur on May 6," it said.

An FIR has been lodged against them under relevant sections of IPC and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act (knowingly using a forged passport for entering into India or remaining therein without the authority of law).

The "broker" involved in the racket told the ATS that they used to bring Rohingyas from Myanmar to Bangladesh and make arrangements for their stay in Rohingya camps.

Later, they used to bring them to India from West Bengal, Assam and Tripura borders, it said.

From the Tripura border, these Rohingya were brought to Guwahati by rail and then sent to West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Karnataka, Delhi, Punjab and Jammu Kashmir, where their fake documents were prepared, the ATS said.

These Rohingya are supported by their relatives, who have managed to stay in India, it said, adding a detailed probe is on in the matter.

Also Read

UN agency seeks information on origin of Rohingya refugees in Indonesia

IPL 2023: Updated squad list of all teams after the mini-auction in Kochi

IPL 2023 Group B analysis: How do the teams shape up for the new season

Myanmar resistance steadfast against military rule two years later

After UN anti-terror meets, India to host 'No Money for Terror' conference

Cyclone Mocha likely to move towards Myanmar-Bangladesh coast this week

HP CM pays for local students' evacuation from Manipur from own pocket

Fight for daughters of India, says Bajrang Punia on wrestlers' protest

ChatGPT-powered AI Professor joins Amity University for online education

IAF's MiG-21 jet crashes into house in Rajasthan, 3 dead, pilot safe

Topics :ATSRohingyas

First Published: May 08 2023 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story