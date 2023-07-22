HP CM requests Centre to release pending disaster fund of over Rs 315 cr

To address the immediate needs of people affected due to rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Saturday requested the Centre to release the state's pending disaster relief fund of over Rs 315 crore.

The chief minister said the state's disaster compensation worth Rs 315.8 crore has been withheld for the past few years.

The delay was attributed to objections raised by the Accountant General, which the state government has successfully resolved through persistent efforts, Sukhu said in a statement issued here.

The pending funds include Rs 121.71 crore allocated for 2020-21, Rs 133.56 crore for 2021-22 under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and Rs 61.07 crore for 2019-20 under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), the statement added.

Stating that all objections have been cleared now, the chief minister urged that the funds be released at the earliest as the hill state is witnessing severe devastation caused by incessant rains and flash floods in the ongoing monsoon season.

Sukhu said that the requested amount, if released promptly, will play a crucial role in assisting the state's recovery efforts and providing much-needed relief to those affected by the recent disaster.

The Himachal Pradesh government remains hopeful that the Union government will heed the state's call and extend support during this challenging time, the statement added.

Since the onset of the monsoon in the hill state on June 24, as many as 138 people have died in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and road accidents, according to the Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Response Centre. The state has suffered a loss of Rs 4,986 crore till July 21.