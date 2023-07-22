Home / India News / Manipur Police makes fifth arrest in connection with parading of two women

Manipur Police makes fifth arrest in connection with parading of two women

The two women are alleged to have been sexually assaulted before being set free by a mob. A 26-second video of the incident surfaced on Wednesday

Press Trust of India Imphal

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2023 | 3:55 PM IST
Manipur Police has arrested a fifth person in connection with the May 4 parading of two tribal women in Kangpokpi district of the state, officials said on Saturday.

The two women are alleged to have been sexually assaulted before being set free by a mob. A 26-second video of the incident surfaced on Wednesday.

A man who was part of the mob that paraded the women at B. Phainom village and was seen dragging one of them was among four people arrested on Thursday as the incident drew widespread condemnation.

First Published: Jul 22 2023 | 3:55 PM IST

