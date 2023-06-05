Home / India News / HP CM Sukhu flags off awareness rally on World Environment Day in Shimla

HP CM Sukhu flags off awareness rally on World Environment Day in Shimla

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday flagged off an awareness rally here on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Press Trust of India Shimla
HP CM Sukhu flags off awareness rally on World Environment Day in Shimla

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 3:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday flagged off an awareness rally here on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Students of Government Senior Secondary Schools Portmore, Sanjauli and Shimla Public School, as well as volunteers from the Shimla Municipal Corporation, took part in the rally, an official statement said.

Sukhu flagged off the awareness rally from his official residence Oakover, it said.

Emphasising that the state government has implemented several measures for the preservation of the environment, Sukhu said Himachal Pradesh is the first state in the country to ban single-use plastic.

Recognised as Devbhoomi, Himachal Pradesh aims to instil a sense of environmental consciousness among the youth through awareness drives, he said.

Cyclists also joined the rally, the statement said.

Highlighting the state's commitment towards the preservation of the environment, Sukhu said that the state government has presented a green budget, which incorporates various measures for promoting environmental conservation and sustainability.

Also Read

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to take oath as Himachal's chief minister today

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tests positive for Covid-19

Leaders from Shimla district, Rajput community lead in HP cabinet extension

Cabinet formation will be done as per high command guidelines: Himachal CM

Govt to introduce new tech courses in educational institutions: Himachal CM

Train hits goods-carrying vehicle in unauthorised rail crossing in Assam

Odisha train accident: Injured Coromandel Express driver, assistant stable

BJP prez Nadda meets former Army chief as part of public connect programme

Odisha train accident: NDRF ends rescue operation, withdraws all 9 teams

To cover urban areas under electric cooking model within 3 years: Ministry

Topics :World Environment DayHimachal PradeshClimate Change talks Global Warming

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story