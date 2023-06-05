Home / India News / BJP prez Nadda meets former Army chief as part of public connect programme

The BJP has launched a series of public outreach exercises from May 30 and it will last till June 30

BJP president J P Nadda met former Army chief Dalbir Singh Suhag at the latter's Gurugram residence on Monday as part of his party's month-long public connect initiative to mark nine years of the Narendra Modi government.

Nadda gave to General (retired) Suhag a booklet highlighting the achievements of the Modi government and spoke to him on various aspects of the nine-year-rule of the party at the Centre.

The BJP has launched a series of public outreach exercises from May 30 and it will last till June 30. Holding rallies and interactions with various segments of society is a part of the programme.

