To cover urban areas under electric cooking model within 3 years: Ministry



Ajay Tewari, additional secretary, ministry of power, said that electric cooking must be scaled up and a model needs to be developed so that there is aggregation of carbon credits. The model should work in such a way that it becomes affordable in both urban and rural areas, he added. On World Environment Day, a senior official in the power ministry said that the centre is coming up with aggregation models to accelerate the transition to electric cooking and plans to cover all urban areas within three years. The official was speaking at a conference organised in New Delhi by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), the Ministry of Power and CLASP (Collaborative Labeling and Appliance Standards Program).



“We are going to achieve renewable energy targets much earlier than the timelines we announced. This is evident from our achievement of Nationally Determined Contributions nine years ahead of target and our renewable energy targets,” Tewari said. “Some people take it very lightly, but e-cooking has many dimensions for families in urban and rural areas. Given our large population, a change in our behaviour can have the biggest impact on the planet,” the official said. "If we have standard and affordable models, we should be able to cover all urban areas within 2-3 years. By 2030, we will like to cover as many households as possible under e-cooking."