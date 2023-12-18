Hybrid terrorist linked with JeM outfit arrested in J-K's Pulwama

Jammu and Kashmir Police along with security forces, have successfully arrested a hybrid terrorist affiliated with proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist outfit at Naina Batapora in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The operation is a significant achievement in the ongoing efforts to maintain peace and security in the region.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The arrested hybrid terrorist was identified as Rohail Abdullah resident of Nully Poshwari Shopian, who was missing from his home since December 8.

"During the arrest, the security forces recovered one Ak 56 Rifle, Mag. AK 56 two, AK Ammunition, 60 rds, five Chinese grenade, one Pistol gloc, two Pistol magazine and 26 Pistol live ammunition from the terrorist's possession. This recovery has undoubtedly prevented potential acts of violence and ensured the safety of innocent civilians," they added.

Police is conducting further investigations into the activities of the arrested terrorist.

Meanwhile, this is an essential step towards dismantling the terrorist (s) network and ensuring the long-term safety of the region.

Security forces are committed to maintaining peace and security within the region. They encourage citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the relevant authorities.

The safety of every individual is of utmost importance, and the support of the community is essential in combating terrorism and maintaining a peaceful environment.