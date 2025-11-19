Home / India News / Govt advisory urges TV channels to show restraint in Delhi blast coverage

Govt advisory urges TV channels to show restraint in Delhi blast coverage

Such broadcasts may inadvertently encourage or incite violence, disrupt public order, and pose risks to national security, the advisory said

blast, Delhi Blast, Bomb Blast
The National Investigation Agency is conducting a thorough probe into the terror incident. (Photo:PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 7:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday issued an advisory for the private satellite TV channels asking them to exercise the highest level of discretion and sensitivity while reporting on the terror incident near Red Fort in the national capital and related matters.

The advisory said that it has come to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry's notice that some news channels have been broadcasting "content related to alleged persons involved in Red Fort blasts, justifying their acts of violence, as well as information or videos of how to make explosive material".

Such broadcasts may inadvertently encourage or incite violence, disrupt public order, and pose risks to national security, the advisory said.

"All TV channels are advised to exercise the highest level of discretion and sensitivity while reporting on such matters. Broadcasters must ensure strict compliance with the Programme and Advertising Code under the Cable Television Net-works (Regulation) Act, 1995," it said.

The advisory said that such broadcasts may violate the Cable Television Network Rules, which state that no programme should contain anything obscene, defamatory, deliberately false, or suggestive innuendos and half-truths or is likely to encourage or incite violence, contain anything against the maintenance of law and order, or promote anti-national attitudes.

The rules also state that no programme should contain anything that affects the integrity of the nation.

"All TV channels are further advised to avoid telecasting visuals that could aid, abet or promote unlawful activities," the advisory said.

The death toll in the Delhi car blast case has risen to 15 after two victims succumbed to injuries, officials said.

The National Investigation Agency is conducting a thorough probe into the terror incident.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gujarat Police arrest kingpin of Southeast Asia cyber-slavery racket

ED attaches nine UAE luxury properties in ₹1,266 cr SBI fraud case

US to deport Anmol Bishnoi, key accused in Baba Siddique murder case

India fast emerging preferred destination in space sector: Jitendra Singh

People should get proper remedy against pharma firms' malpractices: SC

Topics :Delhi blastmediaNews channelsTV news channels

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 7:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story