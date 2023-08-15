Home / India News / I-Day: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot launches Annapurna Food Packet Scheme

I-Day: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot launches Annapurna Food Packet Scheme

Each packet under this scheme will contain gram dal, sugar, salt, edible oil, chili powder, coriander powder and turmeric powder

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 9:22 PM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Independence Day launched the state government's Annapurna Food Packet Scheme.

Referring to his government's public welfare schemes, Gehlot said these are not freebies (revdi) and are

being implemented with "excellent" financial management.

He said, "My announcements are not just announcements, I have done what I have said."

Gehlot also distributed Annapurna Food Packets to some of the beneficiaries on the occasion.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra were also present on the occasion.

Each packet under this scheme will contain gram dal, sugar, salt, edible oil, chili powder, coriander powder and turmeric powder. Supplying food packets to beneficiaries at a cost of around Rs 370 a packet (including all expenses) would result in a monthly expenditure of around Rs 392 crore.

This scheme is a part of Chief Minister Gehlot's Rs 19,000 crore "Inflation Relief Package", which was announced by him to provide relief to the public from the burden of inflation.

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 9:22 PM IST

