I-T dept raids ex-IFA secretary's premises over financial irregularities

The Income Tax Department on Monday conducted raids at premises associated with former Indian Football Association (IFA) secretary Utpal Ganguly in connection with its ongoing probe into financial irregularities in the foreign liquor trade, an official said.

I-T officials were checking relevant documents and speaking with Ganguly at his Dhakuria residence, around which a cordon was laid by jawans of central forces since morning.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Our officers are speaking with Ganguly and scrutinising documents related to the trade of IMFL (Indian-made Foreign Liquor) with which he was associated," the official said.

Searches were also underway at a couple of offices associated with Ganguly in Ballygunge and Cossipur areas of Kolkata, he said.

Ganguly, who held the post of IFA secretary for three terms spanning 12 years, could not be reached for reaction. He had stepped down from the post in 2019.