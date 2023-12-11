Home / India News / I-T dept raids ex-IFA secretary's premises over financial irregularities

I-T dept raids ex-IFA secretary's premises over financial irregularities

I-T officials were checking relevant documents and speaking with Ganguly at his Dhakuria residence, around which a cordon was laid by jawans of central forces since morning

Searches were also underway at a couple of offices associated with Ganguly in Ballygunge and Cossipur areas of Kolkata, he said
Press Trust of India Kolkata

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 12:56 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Income Tax Department on Monday conducted raids at premises associated with former Indian Football Association (IFA) secretary Utpal Ganguly in connection with its ongoing probe into financial irregularities in the foreign liquor trade, an official said.

I-T officials were checking relevant documents and speaking with Ganguly at his Dhakuria residence, around which a cordon was laid by jawans of central forces since morning.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Our officers are speaking with Ganguly and scrutinising documents related to the trade of IMFL (Indian-made Foreign Liquor) with which he was associated," the official said.

Searches were also underway at a couple of offices associated with Ganguly in Ballygunge and Cossipur areas of Kolkata, he said.

Ganguly, who held the post of IFA secretary for three terms spanning 12 years, could not be reached for reaction. He had stepped down from the post in 2019.

Also Read

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

Here's why Ganguly was not timed out despite coming to crease after 6 mins

Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR

Sourav Ganguly buys stake in inter-city food delivery platform JustMyRoots

Asiad 2023: India football squad announced, Sunil Chhetri named captain

SC verdict on Article 370 unfortunate but we have to accept it: Azad

Disappointed, struggle will continue: Abdullah on SC verdict on Article 370

Will ensure farmers don't face losses due to onion export ban: CM Shinde

Meet Vishnu Deo Sai, the newly elected chief minister of Chhattisgarh

India to take quantum jump in current period: PM at Viksit Bharat launch

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Income taxfootballIT deptTax raid

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story