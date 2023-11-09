Home / India News / I-T raids at residences, offices of T'gana Cong candidate Srinivas Reddy

I-T raids at residences, offices of T'gana Cong candidate Srinivas Reddy

Srinivas Reddy, the Congress poll candidate from Telangana's Khammam, was reportedly scheduled to file his nomination papers on Thursday.

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Srinivas Reddy had earlier indicated that the Central agencies may conduct raids on him. (Representative image)

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 10:45 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Ahead of November 30 assembly polls, the Income Tax department officials on Thursday carried out searches at the residences and offices of Congress candidate P Srinivas Reddy here and in Khammam, sources said.

Reddy is contesting from Palair assembly segment in Khammam District.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Media reports suggested that Reddy was scheduled to file his nomination papers today.

Followers of the Congress leader raised slogans protesting the searches in Khammam.

Reddy, at a press conference, on Wednesday indicated that the Central agencies such as Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate may conduct raids aiming at him.

Reddy alleged that during the past several days, the Central agencies were focusing their 'searches' on Congress leaders.

The ruling BRS government in Telangana and BJP colluded in the "attacks" on Congress party leaders, he further alleged.

"I request all my followers not to resort to any activity as they (Central agencies) may trouble me and my companies also," Reddy had said.

Last week, I-T officials searched the residences of K Laxma Reddy, Maheshwaram assembly segment Congress candidate and Badangpet Municipal Corporation Mayor Chigurintha Parijata Narasimha Reddy.

Also Read

Haier offices raided by income tax authorities at multiple locations

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR

Assembly polls 2023: When will elections take place? Details here

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Shinde to chair pollution review meeting; AQI drops in Mumbai after rain

In a first, UP CM Yogi Adityanath to chair cabinet meet in Ayodhya today

Gopal Rai calls meeting with all ministers on ongoing air pollution problem

Mobile internet ban lifted in 4 Manipur district HQs unaffected by violence

Haryana cabinet unveils policy to remove crop residue, curb stubble burning

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :TelanganaAssembly ElectionIndian National CongressIncome Tax departmentEnforcement Directorate

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 10:45 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

8 Naxal encounters, IED blast reported during 1st phase of C'garh polls

Over 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Had back spasm: Glenn Maxwell on facing cramps during marvellous double ton

World Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Delhi pollution: AAP holds meet to ensure compliance with SC instructions

Odd-even: Rai calls meet to discuss implementation of SC's observations

Economy News

Rupee expected to trade near record lows despite economic growth: Experts

Why is it harder to find jobs in India's metro cities than in small towns

Next Story