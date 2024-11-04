Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / SC raps Delhi govt over pollution; says firecracker ban hardly implemented

SC raps Delhi govt over pollution; says firecracker ban hardly implemented

The Supreme Court has demanded explanations from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the Delhi police regarding the failure to enforce the ban

Firecrackers, firecracker ban, Diwali
Delhi pollution: The apex court highlighted that shops openly selling banned fireworks are in clear violation of its order. | Representational Photo
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 3:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Supreme Court on Monday (November 4) expressed its dissatisfaction with the Delhi government's management of the firecracker ban during Diwali, indicating that the restrictions were "hardly implemented" across the national capital. Noting that pollution levels reached unprecedented heights this Diwali, the court has demanded explanations from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the Delhi police regarding the failure to enforce the ban.
  The apex court highlighted that shops openly selling banned fireworks are in clear violation of its order. The bench remarked, “The effect of non-implementation is evident,” referencing a report from the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), which indicated that pollution levels during this Diwali exceeded those of previous years. Furthermore, the report revealed a notable rise in farm fires during this period, which worsened the air quality crisis in Delhi.  The court has directed the Delhi government and police to present specific measures to prevent a recurrence of this situation in the future. It also recommended sealing shops that violate the ban as a means of establishing a firm precedent. “We will examine this issue thoroughly,” stated the court.  Additionally, the court has urged the Delhi government to contemplate a year-round ban on firecrackers to address ongoing air quality challenges in the city.  Government measures  In response to the hazardous air quality, Delhi authorities had attempted to enforce a comprehensive ban on firecrackers. The Delhi Police and the Revenue Department mobilised a total of 377 teams to prevent the sale and use of fireworks.  These efforts resulted in the registration of 79 cases and the confiscation of 19,005 kg of firecrackers.  The ban, which prohibits all types of firecrackers until January 1, 2025, was enacted by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee earlier this month after a significant decline in air quality following Dussehra.  Significantly, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) has cautioned that emissions from firecrackers and agricultural burning may further compromise air quality.  The gravity of the situation has led authorities to activate Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as of October 22, 2024.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SC relaxes bail condition on Kerala-based journalist Kappan in UAPA case

SC relaxes bail condition of journalist Siddique Kappan in Hathras case

Decide on mercy plea of Beant Singh's assassin or we will: SC to Centre

SC to consider listing PIL related to recent bridge collapses in Bihar

No forward movement on 4 names reiterated by Collegium headed by CJI

Topics :Supreme CourtDelhi governmentDiwali firecracker banDiwali air pollutionDelhi PollutionAam Aadmi Party

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story