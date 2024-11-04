SC raps Delhi govt over pollution; says firecracker ban hardly implemented

The Supreme Court on Monday (November 4) expressed its dissatisfaction with the Delhi government's management of the firecracker ban during Diwali, indicating that the restrictions were "hardly implemented" across the national capital. Noting that pollution levels reached unprecedented heights this Diwali, the court has demanded explanations from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the Delhi police regarding the failure to enforce the ban.

The apex court highlighted that shops openly selling banned fireworks are in clear violation of its order. The bench remarked, “The effect of non-implementation is evident,” referencing a report from the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), which indicated that pollution levels during this Diwali exceeded those of previous years. Furthermore, the report revealed a notable rise in farm fires during this period, which worsened the air quality crisis in Delhi. The court has directed the Delhi government and police to present specific measures to prevent a recurrence of this situation in the future. It also recommended sealing shops that violate the ban as a means of establishing a firm precedent. “We will examine this issue thoroughly,” stated the court. Additionally, the court has urged the Delhi government to contemplate a year-round ban on firecrackers to address ongoing air quality challenges in the city. Government measures In response to the hazardous air quality, Delhi authorities had attempted to enforce a comprehensive ban on firecrackers. The Delhi Police and the Revenue Department mobilised a total of 377 teams to prevent the sale and use of fireworks. These efforts resulted in the registration of 79 cases and the confiscation of 19,005 kg of firecrackers. The ban, which prohibits all types of firecrackers until January 1, 2025, was enacted by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee earlier this month after a significant decline in air quality following Dussehra. Significantly, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) has cautioned that emissions from firecrackers and agricultural burning may further compromise air quality. The gravity of the situation has led authorities to activate Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as of October 22, 2024.