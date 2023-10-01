Home / India News / IAF aircraft makes emergency landing in MP, all on board safe: Police

IAF aircraft makes emergency landing in MP, all on board safe: Police

The pilot and the five crew members are safe, Berasia police station inspector Narendra Kulaste, who was at the spot, told PTI over phone

Press Trust of India Bhopal
Representative image

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 1 2023 | 1:42 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

An aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) with six persons on board made an "emergency" landing at a village in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Sunday due to a technical snag, a police official said.

The pilot and the five crew members are safe, Berasia police station inspector Narendra Kulaste, who was at the spot, told PTI over phone.

The incident took place at around 8.45 am, he said.

The aircraft, of IAF's III HU unit, made the "emergency" landing in a sugarcane field near a lake in Dungariya village, nearly 60 km from the Bhopal district headquarters, he said.

The aircraft, on way to Jhansi from Bhopal, developed a technical fault, the official said.

A team of the IAF has reached the site to fix the technical problem. Another team of technicians is expected to reach Dungariya village from Nagpur shortly, he added.

Also Read

PM reaches Bhopal, to lay foundation of projects worth over Rs 50,700 cr

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

Ahead of PM's Bhopal visit, Uma Bharti calls for OBC quota in women's Bill

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

AFSPA extended in 4 districts of Assam for six more months, says police

Dagga case shows why removing govt officers from service isn't easy

Cleanliness drive need of hour: Anurag Thakur urges people to take part

People respond to PM Modi's appeal, participate in cleanliness drive

Commuters protest against train detention; traffic hit on Mumbai suburban

Topics :Madhya PradeshIAF aircraftemergency landing

First Published: Oct 1 2023 | 1:42 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Jalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demand

War in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake sale

Sugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains

Next Story