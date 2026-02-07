IAF begins Kargil courier services, 82 passengers airlifted in first phase

The Indian Air Force on Saturday commenced air courier service for the winter season, ensuring air connectivity for the people of Kargil during the harsh cold months.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh face challenges in the winter due to the closure of roads after snowfall.

On the first day of operations, 29 passengers were airlifted from Kargil to Srinagar and 53 passengers from Srinagar to Kargil, including children, infants and patients, officials said.

The IAF crew was welcomed at Kargil Airport by Executive Councillor, LAHDC Kargil, Kacho Mohd Feroz, Deputy Commissioner Kargil Rakesh Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Imteeaz Kacho and other senior officers.