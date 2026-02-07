Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / India News / IAF begins Kargil courier services, 82 passengers airlifted in first phase

IAF begins Kargil courier services, 82 passengers airlifted in first phase

IAF begins winter air courier operations to maintain connectivity after road closures; 82 passengers ferried between Kargil and Srinagar on day one

air force, IAF
The IAF crew was welcomed at Kargil Airport by Executive Councillor, LAHDC Kargil, Kacho Mohd Feroz, Deputy Commissioner Kargil Rakesh Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Imteeaz Kacho and other senior officers.
Press Trust of India Kargil/Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 9:03 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The Indian Air Force on Saturday commenced air courier service for the winter season, ensuring air connectivity for the people of Kargil during the harsh cold months.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh face challenges in the winter due to the closure of roads after snowfall.

On the first day of operations, 29 passengers were airlifted from Kargil to Srinagar and 53 passengers from Srinagar to Kargil, including children, infants and patients, officials said.

The IAF crew was welcomed at Kargil Airport by Executive Councillor, LAHDC Kargil, Kacho Mohd Feroz, Deputy Commissioner Kargil Rakesh Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Imteeaz Kacho and other senior officers.

At Srinagar Airport, the aircraft crew was received by the Chief Coordinator, Kargil Courier, Aamir Ali.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cop dead, 13 injured as swing falls, gate collapses at Surajkund mela

After Delhi biker death, CM Gupta rolls out 8-point excavation safety plan

No relaxation in land use change norms under consideration: J-K govt

Indian Coast Guard cracks international oil smuggling ring off Mumbai coast

App-based cab, auto drivers strike over fare policy, 'illegal' bike taxis

Topics :IAFkargilAirliftSrinagar

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story