Home / India News / IAF's C-130 J aircraft carries out maiden night landing at Kargil airstrip

IAF's C-130 J aircraft carries out maiden night landing at Kargil airstrip

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday announced a significant milestone as an IAF C-130 J aircraft executed a night landing at the Kargil airstrip.

Photo: IAF @ X
ANI General News

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2024 | 12:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday announced a significant milestone as an IAF C-130 J aircraft executed a night landing at the Kargil airstrip.

The mission, characterised by a terrain masking enroute, demonstrated the IAF's capabilities in challenging environments.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a post on X, the Indian Air Force revealed that the night landing at the Kargil airstrip was complemented by the incorporation of terrain masking techniques during the flight.

"In a first, an IAF C-130 J aircraft recently carried out a night landing at the Kargil airstrip. Employing terrain masking enroute, the exercise also dovetailed with a training mission for the Garuds," IAF posted on X.

The IAF said that the exercise also helped in a training mission for the Garuds.

Also Read

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Tributes offered by Bollywood stars, political leaders

As India celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas, here is a look at Indo-Pak 1999 war

Kargil Vijay Divas: Rajnath Singh lays wreath in memory of fallen jawans

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Here are five Hindi films based on Kargil War

World recognised India's military strength during Kargil War: UP CM

22 Delhi-bound trains delayed, city records min temp of 8.2 deg C

Dominant Covid strain JN.1 reported in most parts of India: Insacog data

Delhi schools to be closed for next 5 days up to Class 5 amid cold weather

Ramayana-era trees planted in Ayodhya ahead of Ram temple consecration

Rajnath Singh's UK visit first by Indian defence minister in 22 years

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :kargilIndian Air ForceIAF aircraftIndian aircraft carrier

First Published: Jan 07 2024 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story