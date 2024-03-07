Home / India News / IAF's C-17 aircraft successfully airdrops indigenously built platform

IAF's C-17 aircraft successfully airdrops indigenously built platform

The Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE) is a premier defence research laboratory

C17 Globemaster (Photo: Unsplash)
ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

A C-17 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force airdropped an indigenously developed heavy platform that can carry a maximum load of over 22 tonnes, officials said on Wednesday.

"In a major milestone on its path towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, an extra-long and heavy platform, indigenously developed by ADRDE & capable of carrying approximately 45000 Lbs of load, was successfully air-dropped during trials from an IAF C-17 aircraft," the Indian Air Force said in a post on X.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE) is a premier defence research laboratory.

According to the Indian Air Force, capable of carrying multiple such platforms, the combat capabilities of C-17 aircraft will be further enhanced in its varied missions to air-deliver critical loads to troops on the ground.

Also Read

Indian Street Premier League: Full schedule, teams, owners, live streaming

To the Moon and back: On Artemis III mission, Nasa astronauts to wear Prada

FAA orders Boeing to halt further Max production increases amid blowout

No adverse findings in Boeing 737 Max planes, says Akasa post-inspection

Growth fundamentals of aviation sector strong, no slowdown: Boeing India

'Guarantee' of giving Rs 1,000 to women will be fulfilled: Punjab minister

LIVE: PM Modi to visit Srinagar today, first since Article 370 abrogation

Resolve to build 'Viksit Bharat' will be fulfilled by nation's women: Birla

DU allocates Rs 67.71 crore for setting up WiFi in all college campuses

AI regulation: Govt needs to be more cautious about what it says and does

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian NavyDRDOIndian Air ForceIndian ArmyHindon air force base

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story