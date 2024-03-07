Home / India News / LIVE: PM Modi to visit Srinagar today, first since Article 370 abrogation
LIVE: PM Modi to visit Srinagar today, first since Article 370 abrogation

BS Web Team New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image)

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 9:49 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar today to take part in the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' programme. PM Modi is set to dedicate to the nation about Rs 5,000 crore worth programme - the 'Holistic Agriculture Development Programme' - for boosting the agri-economy in J-K. PM Modi will also unveil projects related to the tourism sector worth more than Rs 1400 crore under Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme, including the project for 'Integrated Development of Hazratbal Shrine', Srinagar. A sitting High Court judge resigning and joining a political party is not inappropriate, former judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay insisted in an interview with NDTV. After resigning as a judge at the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday afternoon, Gangopadhyay announced on Tuesday that he will be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was set to retire in July. The HC judge has faced criticism from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party for some of his judgements in the past. Gangopadhay, 62, joined the HC as an additional judge in 2018. He became a permanent judge two years later in July 2020. Eight Philadelphia high school students waiting to board a city bus after classes on Wednesday were wounded by gunshots from suspects who jumped from a car and opened fire, the fourth shooting on the transit system in as many days, news agency AP reported. At least one student was seriously injured at the bus stop, a 16-year-old who was hit nine times, Kevin Bethel, the city’s police commissioner, said at a news conference. 

Officials announced that a C-17 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force airdropped an indigenously developed heavy platform that can carry a maximum load of over 22 tonnes. "In a major milestone on its path towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, an extra-long and heavy platform, indigenously developed by ADRDE & capable of carrying approximately 45000 Lbs of load, was successfully air-dropped during trials from an IAF C-17 aircraft," the Indian Air Force said in a post on X.

9:30 AM

'Guarantee' of giving Rs 1,000 to women will be fulfilled: Punjab minister

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema today announced that the state government will fulfil the "guarantee" of giving Rs 1,000 to women. His statement came after the opposition parties accused the Bhagwant Mann government of not fulfilling the pre-poll promise of giving Rs 1,000 each month to women in the state.

9:08 AM

Chhattisgarh set to unveil new scheme for farmers, probe agency for Naxal cases

The Chhattisgarh government will unveil a scheme under which an input assistance of Rs 19,257 per acre will be given to paddy farmers. The government has also decided to create an agency for speedy investigation in special cases related to terrorism and Left Wing Extremism. These decisions were taken on Wednesday during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

8:54 AM

Delhi University allocates Rs 67.71 crore for setting up WiFi in all college campuses

Delhi University has set up a fund of Rs 67.71 crore for setting up a WiFi network across all its college campuses and in an upcoming girls' hostel in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar. The WiFi (Wireless Fidelity) connectivity will be set up across about 90 colleges of Delhi University, on both north and south campuses and the Dhaka Hostel complex.

8:44 AM

Karkardooma Court acquits 11 accused in 2020 Northeast Delhi riots

Delhi's Karkardooma Court has acquitted 11 men accused of rioting, and burning shops and vehicles in the Dayal Pur area of northeast Delhi during riots in February 2020.The accused, also charged with criminal conspiracy, were discharged due to lack of evidence.

8:42 AM

PM Modi set to visit Srinagar today, first since Article 370 abrogation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on March 7 and will participate in the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' programme, according to a government release on Wednesday.
 
First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 8:55 AM IST

