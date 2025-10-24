ICAI to amend Code of Ethics to allow CA firms to advertise, use websites

Pushing ahead with efforts to create homegrown big audit firms, ICAI plans to amend its Code of Ethics to provide more leeway for chartered accountants in terms of issuing advertisements and maintaining their own websites, among other activities.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the exposure draft on the many changes proposed to the Code of Ethics, its President Charanjot Singh Nanda said at a briefing here on Friday.

The government has been pushing for building indigenous professional service giants, and free trade agreements with various countries also present expansion opportunities for Indian entities.

Currently, the Code does not permit networks to have their own websites.