Railways aims for cleaner trains with faster sanitation, tech adoption

The Ministry of Railways is aiming to overhaul its train hygiene services by harnessing new-age technology to increase the frequency of sanitation works in passenger trains, a top government official said.

This comes as complaints regarding train hygiene continue to persist, with travellers — especially women — often finding toilets in even premium trains poorly maintained despite ongoing efforts to improve passenger convenience.

Mechanisation to cut toilet cleaning time to under one minute

“In order to improve train hygiene for passengers, the railways is aiming to bring more mechanisation in toilet sanitation to bring down the cleaning time to 56 seconds. Sanitation is a top priority as it directly influences the passenger’s travel experience,” the official added.

Currently, hygiene works such as toilet cleaning take place only at major stations due to the time required to complete the process, the official explained. “Once the cleaning time can be brought down to under a minute, this will allow the railways to undertake cleaning works at every three to four stations and not wait for major stations where the train stops for five to ten minutes to undertake cleaning works,” he said. Battery-operated equipment to speed up cleaning process The ministry is already shifting from cleaning equipment that requires electricity to battery-operated ones, allowing faster service and reduced turnaround time. Officials said that undertaking cleaning at a frequency of every three to four stations would mean sanitation at intervals of around two to three hours daily — a significant improvement.