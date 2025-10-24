Home / India News / Railways aims for cleaner trains with faster sanitation, tech adoption

Railways aims for cleaner trains with faster sanitation, tech adoption

Railways to bring more mechanisation for faster toilet sanitation, aiming for cleaning under a minute and improved frequency every three to four stations

Bhopal railway bridge
Bhopal railway bridge
Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 7:43 PM IST
The Ministry of Railways is aiming to overhaul its train hygiene services by harnessing new-age technology to increase the frequency of sanitation works in passenger trains, a top government official said.
 
This comes as complaints regarding train hygiene continue to persist, with travellers — especially women — often finding toilets in even premium trains poorly maintained despite ongoing efforts to improve passenger convenience.
 
Mechanisation to cut toilet cleaning time to under one minute
 
“In order to improve train hygiene for passengers, the railways is aiming to bring more mechanisation in toilet sanitation to bring down the cleaning time to 56 seconds. Sanitation is a top priority as it directly influences the passenger’s travel experience,” the official added.
 
Currently, hygiene works such as toilet cleaning take place only at major stations due to the time required to complete the process, the official explained.
 
“Once the cleaning time can be brought down to under a minute, this will allow the railways to undertake cleaning works at every three to four stations and not wait for major stations where the train stops for five to ten minutes to undertake cleaning works,” he said.
 
Battery-operated equipment to speed up cleaning process
 
The ministry is already shifting from cleaning equipment that requires electricity to battery-operated ones, allowing faster service and reduced turnaround time. Officials said that undertaking cleaning at a frequency of every three to four stations would mean sanitation at intervals of around two to three hours daily — a significant improvement.
 
Talks on new toilet materials and catering quality
 
The railways is also in talks with industry partners to adopt new technology and materials for toilets, which will keep them cleaner for longer and provide passengers with a better experience, another official said.
 
Parallelly, the ministry is closely looking at ways to improve the quality of catering and food served on passenger trains.
 
Focus on hygiene with new-generation trains
 
With the introduction of Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains — featuring improved designs and more comfortable seating — the railways aims to address legacy concerns about hygiene and the quality of onboard services.
 

Topics :female hygieneIndian RailwayRail Trains

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

