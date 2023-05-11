Home / India News / ICMR, AYUSH ministry sign MoU for collaboration on health research

ICMR, AYUSH ministry sign MoU for collaboration on health research

The agreement will focus on promoting high-impact scientific research in identified areas of national importance in healthcare, it said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
May 11 2023 | 5:48 PM IST
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the AYUSH ministry have signed an agreement for collaboration and cooperation for research in the field of integrated medicine.

Integrated medicine refers to using alternative medicine systems such as ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy, unani, siddha and homeopathy with orthodox systems as part of a treatment plan.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will combine traditional knowledge with modern research and boost ayurveda's identity on the basis of scientific evidence, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

According to an official statement, the agreement envisages cooperation and collaboration between the ministry and the ICMR for exploring areas of convergence and synergy for integrated health research and strengthening research capacity.

The agreement will focus on promoting high-impact scientific research in identified areas of national importance in healthcare, it said.

It will also look into the possibility of conducting high-quality joint clinical trials on certain diseases with promising therapies of the AYUSH system to generate evidence for wider acceptance, the statement said.

It said a joint working group will be created between the ministry and the ICMR that will hold quarterly meetings for exploring further areas of collaboration and to work on deliverables.

Both institutions will formulate and implement joint research projects and programmes and allow for joint supervision of activities, the statement said.

They will design and conduct conferences, workshops and seminars with participation of researchers interested in the field of integrated healthcare, it said.

ICMR Ayush Ministry health care

May 11 2023 | 6:57 PM IST

