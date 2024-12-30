Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Delhi police arrested 203 in immigration scams in 2024, cases surge by 107%

Delhi Police expose agents using fake visas, 'donkey routes', and identity theft schemes; warn the public against fraudulent promises of easy migration

schengen visa
Photo: Shutterstock
Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 6:35 PM IST
The year 2024 has witnessed a significant increase in arrests in connection with illegal immigration, which rose by 107 per cent compared to the previous year. Delhi Police data showed that 203 people, including travel agents and immigration facilitators, were arrested this year, compared to 98 in 2023. Of these, 142 arrests were made in new cases, while 61 were part of ongoing investigations.
 
The majority of the arrested agents hailed from Punjab (70), followed by Haryana (32). Delhi and Uttar Pradesh reported 25 arrests each, while West Bengal accounted for 17. The remaining suspects were from other states and countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, and Myanmar.

Fraudulent promises and deceptive practices

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGIA) Usha Rangnani said that there were a growing number of passengers being duped by fraudsters assuring hassle-free immigration. “Many passengers fall victim to fraudsters who promise easy access to foreign countries in exchange for some upfront fee, so please verify with the agencies the credentials of their immigration agents and be wary of any offers that seem too good to be true,” she said.
 
Fake visa operations and donkey routes
 
Among the key crimes identified were fake visa operations and the use of ‘donkey routes’.
 
Fake visas: 71 agents were arrested for creating forged visas that appeared legitimate, deceiving both passengers and officials.
 
Donkey routes:  16 agents exploited porous borders and visa-on-arrival policies, routing passengers through countries like Dubai, Nicaragua, Cuba, and Mexico before reaching the United States.

Complex schemes uncovered

Delhi Police operations uncovered various sophisticated tricks agents used to assist in illegal immigration. Among them, 31 agents were found making papers for impersonation and identity theft purposes, while 23 agents were apprehended for involvement in passport forgery and immigration stamp tampering. Five of the agents issued fake seaman books to facilitate travel overseas under presumed crew members, and 18 agents produced imaginary travel histories using faked stamps. Additionally, nine agents coordinated ‘no departure’ cases, where passengers return home without their departure from the country being registered on the immigration system.

Cases highlight the depth of fraud

Two high-profile cases in 2024, show the depth of the fraud operations:
 
A victim paid Rs 50 lakh to an agent called Sultan for multiple failed attempts to enter the US through Vietnam, Qatar, and Senegal. The victim suffered deportation and jail which caused extreme financial and emotional hardship. Another scam was that of agents who advertised ‘guaranteed Canadian visas’ on social media which led to seven arrested.

Heightened vigilance and awareness

Arrests apart, 121 Look Out Circulars have been issued this year and 56 proclaimed offenders were apprehended, who in some cases had over a decade old cases against them. The more the authorities crack down on illegal immigration agents, they warn the public to be careful and not to make haste lest and befall their victims.
First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 6:35 PM IST

