UPSC death case: Delhi HC extends interim bail of accused basement owners

The Delhi High court on Friday extended the interim bail of 4 basement owners accused in RAU's IAS Study circle case of Old Rajender Nagar.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma extended the interim bail of Sarabjit Singh, Parvinder Singh, Tejinder Singh and Harvinder Singh till January 21.

The Supreme Court has stayed the condition of depositing Rs. 2.5 crores with the Red Cross.

The High Court had imposed this condition while granting interim bail to the 4 accused persons on September 13.

The High Court has also stayed the condition of depositing Rs. five crores with Red Cross Society while granting the bail to Abhishek Gupta, the CEO of RAU's IAS Study Circle.

The High Court asked the Advocate Abhijit Anand, counsel for complainant Dalvin Suresh, to file his reply on the applications.

The bench has listed the matters for hearing on January 21, 2025.

The Rouse Avenue court on September 23, 2024, granted interim bail to RAU's IAS Study Circle CEO Abhisek Gupta and coordinator Deshpal Singh in the UPSC aspirant's death case.

The matter has been listed on December 7 before the trial court.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had granted interim bail to four co-owners of a basement linked to the tragic deaths of three IAS aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar.

The bench of Justice DK Sharma had also requested the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi to form a committee, which will operate under the supervision of a retired High Court judge, to ensure that no coaching centres are run in basements without sanction across Delhi.

Additionally, the court had directed the four co-owners of the basement to deposit Rs 5 crore to the Red Cross Society.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had asked the CBI to submit a status report addressing the primary causes of waterlogging in the area and the rainfall data from that day.

The trial court had denied bail to the four co-owners and said that the liability of the co-owners stemmed from their illegal act of allowing the basement to be used as a coaching institute.