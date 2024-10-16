IMA calls for nationwide fast in support of Bengal doctors' hunger strike

The Indian Medical Association on Tuesday announced that the IMA Junior Doctors Network across the nation will be fasting in solidarity with the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front. In a press statement, the IMA stated that the Junior Doctors would hold the fast from dawn to dusk today across the country and the whole move would be supported by the IMA Medical Students Network. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp This came after five resident doctors of Kolkata went on a hunger strike over the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital murder-rape case, demanding the West Bengal government meet their demands of proving safety and security to the doctors and healthcare workers in the Hospitals, among others.

"IMA Junior Doctors Network, supported by IMA Medical Students Network, have organised fasting in solidarity with the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front today all across the country. The young resident doctors of Kolkata are on Fast unto Death. 5 (five) of them have been removed to ICUs with deteriorating health conditions. The Government of West Bengal has been reluctant to concede their 10 eminently doable demands. The entire medical fraternity identifies itself with the young resident doctors who are on fast," IMA said in the statement.

On Monday, the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of AIIMS, New Delhi, wrote an 'urgent' letter to the President of India, requesting immediate intervention in the ongoing hunger strike by doctors in West Bengal.

On October 11, the Chief Secretary of West Bengal, Manoj Pant, sent an email to junior doctors outlining the government's status report on health care initiatives aimed at improving safety and security in medical colleges across the state. Pant also urged the junior doctors on hunger strike to withdraw immediately, citing health concerns.

Pant also sent the 'status report,' previously demanded by the junior doctors, on various initiatives and interventions in the Health Care Services Delivery System in the state inbox.