Baba Siddique's murder planned 3 months ago in Pune: Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police on Tuesday revealed details about how the conspiracy to kill Baba Siddiqui and said that the plan to kill Baba Siddiqui had started 3 months ago, the accused had gone to Baba Siddiqui's house several times without weapons. According to the information received from Mumbai Crime Branch, the entire planning of Baba Siddiqui's murder was done in Pune. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Mumbai Crime Branch has so far recorded the statements of more than 15 people, the police said. According to the police, the fourth accused Harish arrested in the Siddiqui murder case used to work as a middle man, the arrested accused Praveen and Shubham Lonkar (absconding accused) had given Rs 2 lakh to the arrested shooters Gurmel Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap and this money was delivered through the fourth accused Harish, Mumbai Police revealed.

"Along with the money, two mobile phones were also provided to the shooters, Harish has been living in Pune for the last 9 years. The investigation also revealed that the accused used the social media app for chatting and for making calls," the police added.

Accused shooters Gurmel Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap learned to shoot by watching videos on YouTube, the police said.

Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested 4 accused so far and three accused are still absconding, search for whom is on.

The NCP leader and former Maharashtra Minister Siddique was killed after being shot at outside his office in Nirmal Nagar. He sustained two gunshot wounds to his chest before being brought to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for emergency treatment, where he succumbed to death on Saturday night.

The last rites of Baba Siddique were performed with full state honours in Mumbai at Bada Qabrastan on Sunday.