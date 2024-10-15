Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Samsung Electronics workers end 37-day strike after talks with TN govt

Samsung Electronics workers end 37-day strike after talks with TN govt

During the conciliation talks, representatives from both the management and the striking workers agreed that all workers would immediately call off the strike and return to work

Workers at the Sriperumbudur unit of Samsung Electronics called off a 37-day-long strike after multiple rounds of talks with the state government and management on Tuesday. The deal includes an already decided wage hike, assurance of no disciplinary
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 7:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Workers at the Sriperumbudur unit of Samsung Electronics called off a 37-day-long strike after multiple rounds of talks with the state government and management on Tuesday. The deal includes an already decided wage hike, assurance of no disciplinary action against striking employees, and workers agreeing not to take any “pre-judicial” action.

The majority of the demands from the striking workers, led by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), including a pay hike, had already been accepted by Samsung management. Despite this, CITU continued with the strike, seeking recognition of its union, which is now a matter before the court. On Tuesday, there was a consensus to wait for the legal outcome, and the government also favoured the demand for registration of the union, following which the union agreed to call off the strike.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


During the conciliation talks, representatives from both the management and the striking workers agreed that all workers would immediately call off the strike and return to work. The management stated that upon returning, workers involved in the strike would not be victimised.

On the other hand, the workers agreed to fully cooperate with the management and refrain from any actions prejudicial to the management’s interests upon returning to work. The management will also issue a written reply to the charter of demands submitted by the workers to the conciliation officer.

“Both parties have accepted this advice. The workers have informed that they will call off the strike immediately and return to work. Thus, the strike at the Samsung factory has come to an end, and all the workers are resuming work,” said a government statement. CITU is expected to officially call off the strike on Wednesday after a general body meeting of the Samsung India Workers’ Union. However, leaders stated that all their demands had been accepted by both the government and the company.

The strike at the Samsung unit began on September 9, with workers raising issues like overwork with low wages, unrealistic overtime targets, and the company’s policy of not recognising their union.

More From This Section

Latest LIVE: Football star Kylian Mbappe terms rape allegations as 'fake news'

Air India's Delhi-Chicago flight diverted to Canada after bomb threat

Southwest monsoon completely withdraws from entire India, says IMD

Preserving heritage: PM Modi invites ideas for Lothal's maritime complex

Why blackbucks are more than just animals to the Bishnoi community


Last week, the company agreed to provide a Productivity Stabilisation Incentive of Rs 5,000 per month, starting from October 2024 through March 2025. During wage negotiations with employees, this special incentive will be considered for the annual wage increment for 2025-26. State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister TM Anbarasan, Public Works Minister EV Velu, and Labour Minister CV Ganesan spearheaded the talks on behalf of the government.

The company also agreed to expand air-conditioned bus services from the current five routes to all 108 routes by next year. In the unfortunate event of an employee’s death, Samsung will provide immediate relief of Rs 100,000 to the family. The company also agreed to launch the MD’s People First Promise programme and introduce a channel to collect feedback from workers to further improve working conditions.

CITU pointed out that Samsung workers in Seoul receive an average of Rs 4.5-6.0 lakh in wages and salaries, while their Indian counterparts earn meagre amounts of Rs 20,000-25,000 per month. As a result, CITU demanded that workers should be paid Rs 36,000, to be extended over a period of three years.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Samsung updates Tizen-based smart TVs with OneUI, adds new features: Report

Tech wrap Oct 14: Samsung Galaxy Ring, iPhone SE, Apple October event, more

Samsung Galaxy Ring launching in India soon, pre-reserve kicks off: Details

Premium

Samsung relocation buzz sends alarm bells ringing; strike enters 2nd month

TN govt urges workers to resume work as Samsung accepts most of the demands

Topics :SamsungStrikeProtestWorkers strikeTamil Nadu government

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story