Rain, thunderstorms likely in Delhi as Himachal reels under monsoon fury

Delhi to see light rain and satisfactory air quality through the week, while Himachal Pradesh faces heavy rainfall with significant monsoon damage

kolkata Rains
The IMD has forecast light rainfall in Delhi till 15 August. (Photo: PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 7:53 AM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday. The minimum daytime temperature is expected to range between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is likely to remain near 33 to 35 degrees Celsius.
 
The IMD has forecast light rainfall in Delhi till 15 August, with a partly cloudy sky and the possibility of very light to light rain or thundershowers throughout the week.
 

Delhi’s air quality remains satisfactory 

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Monday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 97 at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Across the NCR, air quality was also in the ‘satisfactory’ range.
 
Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 76 at 4 pm on August 10. Gurugram recorded an AQI of 58, Noida 68, Greater Noida 77, and Ghaziabad 80.
 
The CPCB classifies AQI categories as: 
0–50: Good
51–100: Satisfactory
101–200: Moderate
201–300: Poor
301–400: Very Poor

 

Heavy rainfall alert in Himachal Pradesh 

The IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations in Himachal Pradesh from Monday to Thursday. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), 360 roads, including the Aut-Sainj stretch of NH-305, are closed to vehicular movement. Of these, 212 are in Mandi district and 92 in neighbouring Kullu, PTI reported.
 
Since the onset of the monsoon on 20 June, the state has recorded 116 deaths and 37 missing in rain-related incidents, with estimated losses reaching ₹1,989 crore. Himachal Pradesh has so far experienced 58 flash floods, 30 cloudbursts and 54 major landslides. 
 

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 7:52 AM IST

