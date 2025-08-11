Rain, thunderstorms likely in Delhi as Himachal reels under monsoon fury

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday. The minimum daytime temperature is expected to range between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is likely to remain near 33 to 35 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has forecast light rainfall in Delhi till 15 August, with a partly cloudy sky and the possibility of very light to light rain or thundershowers throughout the week.

Delhi’s air quality remains satisfactory

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Monday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 97 at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Across the NCR, air quality was also in the ‘satisfactory’ range.

Delhi's 24-hour average AQI stood at 76 at 4 pm on August 10. Gurugram recorded an AQI of 58, Noida 68, Greater Noida 77, and Ghaziabad 80. The CPCB classifies AQI categories as: 0–50: Good 51–100: Satisfactory 101–200: Moderate 201–300: Poor 301–400: Very Poor 401–500: Severe Heavy rainfall alert in Himachal Pradesh The IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations in Himachal Pradesh from Monday to Thursday. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), 360 roads, including the Aut-Sainj stretch of NH-305, are closed to vehicular movement. Of these, 212 are in Mandi district and 92 in neighbouring Kullu, PTI reported.