Saturday, August 09, 2025 | 11:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Chill Delhi: Coldest August day in 14 years, thanks to Saturday showers

Chill Delhi: Coldest August day in 14 years, thanks to Saturday showers

Delhi recorded its coldest August day in 14 years with a max temperature of 26.4°C after continuous heavy rains, breaking records since 2011 and bringing relief from the usual heat

Delhi Rains, Rain

Commuters move through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

The national capital recorded its coldest day in August in at least 14 years on Saturday, with the maximum temperature reaching only 26.4 degrees Celsius. This is 7.8 degrees below the normal level, following continuous rainfall throughout the day.
 
Data available since 2011 indicates that the previous lowest maximum temperature in August was 27.9 degrees Celsius in 2012, while the 2020 records are missing from the IMD database. 
The rain began late Friday night and continued throughout Saturday. 
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi’s main weather station at Safdarjung received 78.7 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM on Saturday. Other parts of the city also saw heavy rainfall as Pragati Maidan recorded 100 mm, Lodhi Road 80 mm, Pusa 69 mm, and Palam 31.8 mm.
 
 
Unusually low temperatures

Along with the heavy rain and cloudy skies, the maximum temperature stayed low at 26.4 degrees Celsius, which is 7.8 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was 23.8 degrees Celsius, 3.2 degrees below average.
 
The IMD data also shows that this is one of the ten lowest maximum temperatures for August recorded at Safdarjung since 1969.
 
The weather department has predicted continued cloudy skies and rain for Sunday.
 
With inputs from PTI

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

