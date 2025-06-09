India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a detailed weather advisory for the week of 9–15 June, forecasting a combination of heatwave conditions in northern India and heavy to extremely heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in southern and western regions. The(IMD) on Monday issued a detailed weather advisory for the week of 9–15 June, forecasting a combination of heatwave conditions in northern India and heavy to extremely heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in southern and western regions.

South and West India: Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

According to the IMD, southern India will witness widespread rainfall over the next seven days, including very heavy to extremely heavy downpours in:

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal: 13–15 June

Kerala & Mahe: 12–15 June

Coastal Karnataka: 12–14 June

Interior Karnataka: 11–15 June

Thunderstorms with gusty winds (50–70 kmph) are expected in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Interior Karnataka between 9 and 13 June.

Western India, including Konkan & Goa, Marathwada, and Madhya Maharashtra, is forecast to receive very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall between 12 and 15 June, accompanied by gusty winds and thundersqualls. East and Central India: Thunderstorms and squalls Severe thundersqualls with wind speeds of up to 70 kmph are likely in Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Bihar between 11 and 13 June. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands are also expected to receive isolated heavy showers through the middle of June. North and Central India: Persistent heatwave Severe heatwave conditions will persist in West Rajasthan on 9 and 10 June, with heatwave warnings continuing till 13 June. Other regions likely to experience high temperatures include: