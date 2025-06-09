Home / India News / IMD predicts heatwave in north, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in south

IMD predicts heatwave in north, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in south

IMD issues a region-wise weather advisory for 9-15 June, forecasting severe heatwaves in the north and widespread thunderstorms and heavy rains across the south and west

IMD
Thunderstorms with gusty winds (50–70 kmph) are expected in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Interior Karnataka between 9 and 13 June | Photo: ANI Twitter
Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 6:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a detailed weather advisory for the week of 9–15 June, forecasting a combination of heatwave conditions in northern India and heavy to extremely heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in southern and western regions.
 
South and West India: Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms
 
According to the IMD, southern India will witness widespread rainfall over the next seven days, including very heavy to extremely heavy downpours in:
 
  • Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal: 13–15 June
  • Kerala & Mahe: 12–15 June
  • Coastal Karnataka: 12–14 June
  • Interior Karnataka: 11–15 June
 
Thunderstorms with gusty winds (50–70 kmph) are expected in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Interior Karnataka between 9 and 13 June.
 
Western India, including Konkan & Goa, Marathwada, and Madhya Maharashtra, is forecast to receive very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall between 12 and 15 June, accompanied by gusty winds and thundersqualls.
 
East and Central India: Thunderstorms and squalls
 
Severe thundersqualls with wind speeds of up to 70 kmph are likely in Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Bihar between 11 and 13 June.
 
Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands are also expected to receive isolated heavy showers through the middle of June.
 
North and Central India: Persistent heatwave
 
Severe heatwave conditions will persist in West Rajasthan on 9 and 10 June, with heatwave warnings continuing till 13 June. Other regions likely to experience high temperatures include:
 
Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Western Uttar Pradesh: 9–12 June
 
East Rajasthan, North Madhya Pradesh: till 11 June
 
In addition, hot and humid conditions are expected in Bihar, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu till 11 June. Warm nights are also likely in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Western Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan during 9–11 June.
 
Northeast and Northwest India: Moderate rainfall
 
Northeast India, including Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and the northeastern hill states, is forecast to receive moderate rainfall with isolated heavy showers till 15 June.
 
In Northwest India, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, East Rajasthan, and Delhi-NCR may experience light to moderate showers with thunderstorms between 11 and 15 June.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Amarnath yatra success will show there is peace in Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah

Video of cockroach in food at Theobroma outlet alarms Mumbai foodies

CEC Kumar to speak on electoral integrity at IDEA Stockholm Conference

Kerala boy's death from electric trap becomes flashpoint in Nilambur bypoll

Bangladesh protester found on Bengal voter list, BJP-TMC trade blows

Topics :IMDRainfallMonsoon Indian weather

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story