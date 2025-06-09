Video of cockroach in food at Theobroma outlet alarms Mumbai foodies

A video posted on social media has gone viral, leaving food lovers—especially in Mumbai—shocked and concerned. The footage, shared by a user, shows a food display counter at Theobroma, a well-known patisserie chain. In the clip, a cockroach can be seen crawling over food on a tray labelled 'Spicy Paneer Rolls'. Several other items in the display may also have been exposed to the same contamination.

The video was reportedly filmed at the brand’s Runwal Greens outlet in Mulund West, Mumbai.

The user who uploaded the video wrote: “I cannot believe that this is the condition of Theobroma. My friend and I visited today in the evening, and this is literally what we were going to place an order for.”

This is what we saw in Theobroma: Runwal Greens, Mulund West, Mumbai byu/Familiar-Guava-3123 inindiasocial According to the Reddit post, the customer informed the staff after spotting the insect. “We did inform the staff and they did take the whole tray out in front of us, but we don't know what happened after we left,” the post read, ending with a caution: “Be careful guys.” Social media outraged The video has triggered widespread outrage online, with many users expressing their disappointment in the comments section. “There is no good brand left in India now,” one user wrote. Another added: “I used to love their croissants, and now I will never be able to step my foot inside Theobroma again.”