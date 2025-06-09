Home / India News / Video of cockroach in food at Theobroma outlet alarms Mumbai foodies

Video of cockroach in food at Theobroma outlet alarms Mumbai foodies

A video showing a cockroach crawling over food at Theobroma's Mulund outlet has gone viral, raising serious hygiene concerns and questions over franchise accountability

Theobroma
An outlet of Theobroma in Mumbai. (Photo: X)
Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 6:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A video posted on social media has gone viral, leaving food lovers—especially in Mumbai—shocked and concerned. The footage, shared by a user, shows a food display counter at Theobroma, a well-known patisserie chain. In the clip, a cockroach can be seen crawling over food on a tray labelled 'Spicy Paneer Rolls'. Several other items in the display may also have been exposed to the same contamination.
 
The video was reportedly filmed at the brand’s Runwal Greens outlet in Mulund West, Mumbai.
 
The user who uploaded the video wrote: “I cannot believe that this is the condition of Theobroma. My friend and I visited today in the evening, and this is literally what we were going to place an order for.”
 
According to the Reddit post, the customer informed the staff after spotting the insect. “We did inform the staff and they did take the whole tray out in front of us, but we don't know what happened after we left,” the post read, ending with a caution: “Be careful guys.” 
 
Social media outraged
  The video has triggered widespread outrage online, with many users expressing their disappointment in the comments section. 
“There is no good brand left in India now,” one user wrote.
 
Another added: “I used to love their croissants, and now I will never be able to step my foot inside Theobroma again.”
 
Some raised concerns about franchise accountability. “But I also wonder what brands even do—they just franchise these stores and can't really keep a check on what the owner does. It’s kind of the same with dark stores of delivery apps. Why do these owners and employees have no sense of responsibility?” a Redditor commented.
 
Others shared similar experiences. “We saw a roach near a live dosa counter in a 5-star hotel breakfast area, in Mumbai. Can't trust any place nowadays!” one user said.
 
The video has been widely circulated across platforms, sparking alarm over food safety and hygiene standards at one of Mumbai’s most popular bakery chains.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CEC Kumar to speak on electoral integrity at IDEA Stockholm Conference

Kerala boy's death from electric trap becomes flashpoint in Nilambur bypoll

Bangladesh protester found on Bengal voter list, BJP-TMC trade blows

AAI seeks new handler at Chennai airport amid ongoing Çelebi's legal battle

SBI pays Rs 8,076.84 cr dividend to govt, cheque presented to FM Sitharaman

Topics :Food safetyViral videoMumbai

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story