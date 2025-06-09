Bangladesh protester found on Bengal voter list, BJP-TMC trade blows

A fresh political storm has erupted in West Bengal after a man allegedly linked to the 2024 student protests in Bangladesh was found to be listed as a registered voter in Kakdwip. The revelation has reignited the BJP-TMC face-off over alleged infiltration and manipulation of the state’s voter rolls.

The man, identified as Niutan Das, appears in several images circulating online that show him participating in the 2024 quota reform protests in Bangladesh — demonstrations widely credited with triggering the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government.

Despite the controversy, Das has insisted he is an Indian citizen. In a video message, he claimed to possess valid documents, including a PAN card and Aadhaar card.

“I had travelled to Bangladesh in 2024 for some issues related to our ancestral property, but I unexpectedly got caught up in the revolution there. I have been a voter in Kakdwip since 2014. Although I lost my voter card in 2017, I managed to get a new one the following year with help from the local MLA, Manturam Pakhira. I also cast my vote during the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. ALSO READ: Bangladesh unrest cuts India's medical tourism revenue by up to 35% However, Das did not specify whether he currently resides in India or Bangladesh.

In a contradictory account, Tapan Das, a cousin of Niutan, told reporters in Kakdwip, “Niutan was born in Bangladesh and holds voting rights in both countries. He came to India after the pandemic to sell some ancestral land and has stayed here since. He should be held responsible for registering as a voter in both places, that’s clearly not right.” The state BJP quickly latched onto the development, alleging that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is aiding illegal infiltration to influence elections. “This is another glaring example of the so-called ‘Egiye Bangla Model’. The same person spotted wielding a stick during the student protests in Bangladesh is now a listed voter in Kakdwip. The TMC and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are fuelling this illegal infiltration network,” West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar wrote in a post on X.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari echoed the sentiment, alleging, “There are lakhs of Bangladeshi nationals who have made it to the voter rolls in West Bengal. Take the case of Saad Sheikh, a suspected member of the Ansarullah Bangla Team, whose name was in the Murshidabad voter list.” ALSO READ: Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh makes political comeback: Decoding its history BJP Mathurapur organisational district secretary Sanjay Das went a step further, saying, “The Trinamool Congress is actively helping Bangladeshi infiltrators, many of them jihadis, enter India. They’re being handed voter cards and even citizenship just so the ruling party can stay in power.”