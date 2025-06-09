Home / India News / Kerala boy's death from electric trap becomes flashpoint in Nilambur bypoll

Kerala boy's death from electric trap becomes flashpoint in Nilambur bypoll

Fifteen-year-old Ananthu's death by an illegal electric trap has raised serious concerns about law enforcement, rural safety, and political accountability ahead of the Nilambur bye-election

crime scene
In an attempt to save him, two of his companions also suffered electric shocks but managed to survive with injuries. | Representational
Droupathi Mahalakshmi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A 15-year-old boy's death by electrocution in Kerala's Nilambur has sent shockwaves through the state, exposing the deadly consequences of illegal wild boar traps set for profit in rural communities. The issue has also become a political flashpoint ahead of the Nilambur bye-election.
 
According to a report by Onmanorama, five young boys were returning from a football match and heading towards a nearby stream on the evening of June 7. Unaware of an illegally installed electric fence along their path, one of the boys, Ananthu, came into contact with the live wires and was fatally electrocuted.
 
In an attempt to save him, two of his companions also suffered electric shocks but managed to survive with injuries. Ananthu sustained severe burns to his abdomen and later succumbed to his injuries.
 
Vineesh, the accused, and his companions, had allegedly installed the electrified trap to poach wild boars for meat. Charges of culpable homicide have been filed, and Vineesh has been arrested for further investigation.

Nilambur electrocution case: Legal proceedings and charges

Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Vineesh, charging him with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has confirmed that the wire used for the deadly trap was illegally connected to the board’s power line, constituting a violation of Section 135(1)(e) of the Electricity Act, 2003.
 
Since the trap was intended for poaching wild animals, the case also invokes provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, underscoring long-standing concerns about illegal wildlife practices in the Nilambur region.

Effect on Nilambur bye-election

With the upcoming bye-election in Nilambur, the incident has quickly taken on a political dimension, sparking heated debates over government accountability. The constituency has been preparing for the polls following the defection of former Member of Parliament PV Anwar.
 
Union Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Aryadan Shoukath called the Nilambur tragedy a “government-sponsored murder”, citing the illegal tapping of electricity from the KSEB power line.
 
Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate M Swaraj strongly rebutted the accusation: “The fact that they called it a government-sponsored murder immediately after it happened raises suspicion. This was an act by a private individual. How is the Forest Department or government to blame? They didn’t even express sorrow — their first reaction was to attack the government.”
 
Amid the heated exchanges, the Nilambur constituency remains on edge, with the tragedy injecting fresh intensity into the electoral battle. The bye-election is scheduled for June 19.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bangladesh protester found on Bengal voter list, BJP-TMC trade blows

AAI seeks new handler at Chennai airport amid ongoing Çelebi's legal battle

SBI pays Rs 8,076.84 cr dividend to govt, cheque presented to FM Sitharaman

Strike against discom privatisation in UP may affect power supply: AIPEF

RCB moves Karnataka High Court to quash FIR in Chinnaswamy stampede case

Topics :KeralaKerala PoliceUDF

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story