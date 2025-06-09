Kerala boy's death from electric trap becomes flashpoint in Nilambur bypoll

A 15-year-old boy's death by electrocution in Kerala's Nilambur has sent shockwaves through the state, exposing the deadly consequences of illegal wild boar traps set for profit in rural communities. The issue has also become a political flashpoint ahead of the Nilambur bye-election.

According to a report by Onmanorama, five young boys were returning from a football match and heading towards a nearby stream on the evening of June 7. Unaware of an illegally installed electric fence along their path, one of the boys, Ananthu, came into contact with the live wires and was fatally electrocuted.

In an attempt to save him, two of his companions also suffered electric shocks but managed to survive with injuries. Ananthu sustained severe burns to his abdomen and later succumbed to his injuries.

Vineesh, the accused, and his companions, had allegedly installed the electrified trap to poach wild boars for meat. Charges of culpable homicide have been filed, and Vineesh has been arrested for further investigation. Nilambur electrocution case: Legal proceedings and charges Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Vineesh, charging him with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has confirmed that the wire used for the deadly trap was illegally connected to the board’s power line, constituting a violation of Section 135(1)(e) of the Electricity Act, 2003.

Since the trap was intended for poaching wild animals, the case also invokes provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, underscoring long-standing concerns about illegal wildlife practices in the Nilambur region. Effect on Nilambur bye-election With the upcoming bye-election in Nilambur, the incident has quickly taken on a political dimension, sparking heated debates over government accountability. The constituency has been preparing for the polls following the defection of former Member of Parliament PV Anwar. Union Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Aryadan Shoukath called the Nilambur tragedy a “government-sponsored murder”, citing the illegal tapping of electricity from the KSEB power line.