IMD forecasts heatwaves in 5 and rainfall in 7 regions, check details here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted a mix of heatwave conditions and rainfall across the country. According to IMD, some parts of the country will witness extreme heat waves, while other parts will experience light to moderate rainfall.

Earlier, the weather department also issued a warning of extreme heat in some of the Indian states in the coming months.

In most of the plain regions, the maximum temperature in the national capital is two notches above the normal day at 36 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is also above the average normal temperature of the season. The weather department predicted cloudy skies with drizzle in the national capital along with gusty winds.

Heatwave warnings are issued by the weather department on April 6 in several states including Odisha, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry.

The conditions in Odisha, Karnataka, and Maharashtra are expected to remain warm today and tomorrow and Chhattisgarh may also experience warm weather today, IMD mentioned in its bulletin.

Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu are also expected to witness hot and humid weather conditions till April 8 and Karnataka will experience hot weather conditions till tomorrow and Goa until April 7.

Rainfall in several states

In contrast, several northeastern states will witness light to moderate rainfall or snowfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura, Manipur, and Mizoram in the coming six days. Thunderstorms and lighting are also expected in Arunachal Pradesh till April 7 with heavy showers possibility tomorrow.

Heavy rainfall is possible in states like West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya today. Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning are expected in these regions in the coming five days and Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal will experience similar conditions in the next four days.

Bihar will also not be deprived of light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lighting on April 7 and 8.