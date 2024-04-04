Home / India News / Earthquake of 5.3-magnitude hits Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district

Earthquake of 5.3-magnitude hits Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district

Mild tremors were also felt in Chandigarh and parts of Punjab and Haryana

Earthquake (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi/Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 10:46 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tremors were felt in parts of north India as a 5.3-magnitude earthquake hit Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.
The earthquake struck at 9.34 pm, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Mild tremors were also felt in Chandigarh and parts of Punjab and Haryana.
 
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km in Chamba district, officials of the meteorological department in Shimla said.
 
No loss of life or property has been reported from any part of Himachal Pradesh in earthquake that lasted a few seconds, officials said. "I felt a strong jolt lasting a couple of seconds. Just when I was thinking of rushing downstairs, the tremors stopped," said Sanjay Kumar, a Chandigarh resident.
 
An 8-magnitude earthquake on this day in 1905 in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra had led to large-scale death and destruction.
According to NCS records, more than 20,000 people had died in the disaster in the Western Himalayas.

Also Read

Tremors in Delhi-NCR after magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Afghanistan

International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2023: All details inside

China earthquake: Xi Jinping urges all-out rescue; What we know so far

Highlights: Himachal LoP criticises CM for inviting back disqualified MLAs

Taiwan's strong earthquake leaves roads cracked, buildings tilted: WATCH

UK's higher salary thresholds for overseas skilled work visas kick in

SII prepares to supply India's entire IPV requirement in 3-4 months

'Must learn from PM Modi': Hema Malini reacts to Surjewala's remarks

'Bonded labour': Air India pilot unions extend support to Vistara

First batch of Indian workers left for Israel; govt urges to ensure safety

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :EarthquakeHimachal PradeshNatural Disasters

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 10:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story