Cyberspace integral part of country's security: NCSC Lt Gen M U Nair

Cyber space is an integral part of national security and it can have an impact on decision making, National Cyber Security Coordinator Lt Gen M U Nair said on Thursday.

He was delivering the valedictory lecture at the grand finale of the 48-hour non-stop competition 'Pentathon 2024' at the Amity University's Noida campus. The competition is an initiative of the Ministry of Education.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Cyber space today is an integral part of national security which can not only impact decision making but also cause disruption of services," Nair said.

"Data consumption is highest in India, and therefore, users need to be aware of challenges faced due to poor cyber hygiene," said the National Cyber Security Coordinator (NCSC), who functions under the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) and coordinates with different agencies at the national level for cyber security matters.

Nair asked the participants to find solutions to challenges in the cyber landscape and also identify cyber attacks by learning new skills and integrating the best practices of ethically hacking. He also asked find solutions to artificial intelligence-induced challenges.

He also urged students to innovate and collaborate, saying cyber security is a collective effort.

The All India Council for Technical Education's chairperson, T G Sitharam, said India has created a large digital structure and cited the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the Aadhaar system and the issuing of vaccination certificates during Covid.

"Today cyber space is fast changing, and therefore, these skills are very critical to find solutions to vulnerable areas like hacking. There are 1.5 million engineers graduating every year in various streams in India and their talent needs to be channelised. India can make a big resource to tackle cyber security problems," Sitharam said.