IMD inks MoU with Ashoka University to boost research in climate science

The collaboration will focus on developing advanced models for predicting extreme weather events, assessing climate risks and supporting disaster preparedness

IMD
Photo: ANI Twitter
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 5:30 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department has signed a memorandum of understanding with Ashoka University to strengthen research and data sharing in climate science and weather forecasting.

The MoU was formalised during the second annual workshop on "AI/ML Methods in Weather and Climate Modelling" hosted by Ashoka University's Safexpress Centre for Data, Learning and Decision Sciences.

The collaboration will focus on developing advanced models for predicting extreme weather events, assessing climate risks and supporting disaster preparedness.

The partnership will combine IMD's vast datasets with Ashoka University's analytical and machine learning expertise, a statement said.

It will also promote joint research in meteorology, hydrology, agro-meteorology and environmental sustainability, along with training programmes and internships for students.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, "This partnership is set to benefit both the institutions, as the university will get IMD's vast operational expertise and data resources, and we will benefit from Ashoka's analytical and academic strengths."  Ashoka University Vice-Chancellor Somak Raychaudhury said the collaboration would help improve forecasting and prepare communities for climate challenges.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :IMDAshoka UniversityIndian Meteorological Department

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

