'Historic day', says CM Lalduhoma as Mizoram enters country's railway map

He was addressing a gathering as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Mizoram's first railway line and flagged off the state's maiden Rajdhani Express

Lalduhoma
Lalduhoma said the new railway line was a technical marvel and stood as a testament to engineering excellence (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Aizawl
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 11:45 AM IST
Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Saturday said it was a historic day for Mizoram as the state entered the country's railway map.

He was addressing a gathering as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Mizoram's first railway line and flagged off the state's maiden Rajdhani Express, connecting Aizawl with Delhi

Lalduhoma said the new railway line was a technical marvel and stood as a testament to engineering excellence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Narendra ModiMizoramLalduhomaIndian Railways

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

