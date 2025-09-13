Home / India News / PM Modi congratulates Sushila Karki on becoming Nepal's interim PM

PM Modi congratulates Sushila Karki on becoming Nepal's interim PM

Modi posted the message on X, a day after former chief justice Karki took oath as Nepal's first woman prime minister to lead an interim government

Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 10:37 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Sushila Karki on taking oath as the prime minister of an interim government in Nepal, and underscored India's commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of the people of the neighbouring country.

Modi posted the message on X, a day after former chief justice Karki took oath as Nepal's first woman prime minister to lead an interim government, ending days of political uncertainty after the abrupt resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli following widespread protests.

President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath of office to Karki, 73, at the President's Office.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Narendra ModiNepalIndia Nepal tiesKP Sharma Oli

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

