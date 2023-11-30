Afghanistan to open embassy in India, highlights commitment to boost ties

Afghanistan has announced its intention to open an Afghan embassy in India. Taliban-appointed Deputy Political Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai stressed, "Afghanistan is dedicated to strengthening its ties with India."

"In this regard, Afghanistan is pleased to announce its intention to open an Afghan embassy in India," the Afghan Embassy in India posted on X.

The Embassy will be managed by distinguished Afghan diplomats who will work towards fostering friendly relations between Afghanistan and India and creating facilities to serve the Afghan community in India.

Taking on their social media X, the Afghan Embassy in India highlighted that Afghanistan emphasises its principled stance and expresses gratitude to the Indian people.

It further urged the Indian government to support Afghan students, patients, and traders by extending visa support.

"Taliban have now officially acknowledged the take over of the mission. We emphasize our principled stance and express gratitude to the Indian people, urging the government to support Afghan students, patients, and traders by extended visa support," the post said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Abbas Stanikzai said that the Afghan consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad have been reopened and started functioning in the country, Khaama Press reported on Wednesday.

It reported, quoting the Minister, "Our consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad are operational. I have spoken to them, and they have reopened the embassy.

"The Afghanistan-based news agency reported that the minister, while speaking in an interview with the national television channel affiliated with the Taliban administration, said that the cessation of Afghanistan's embassy activities in India is not a reality.

On November 25, the Afghan Embassy said that there is no diplomat representing Afghanistan in India as of November 23.

"Neighbourhood first policy: We, the former Afghan diplomats, want to set the record straight: As of November 23, there is no Afghan diplomat representing the former Republic in India. Those with ties to the Taliban are aligning themselves with the Taliban and also Delhi's interests," as per the Afghan Embassy in India's official handle on 'X'.

However, the Ministry of External Affairs has made no comments regarding the closure of the Afghanistan Embassy in India. India has not recognised the Taliban government, which seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021 and evacuated its own staff from Kabul two years ago. India no longer has a diplomatic presence there.

India has said it will follow the lead of the United Nations in deciding whether to recognise the Taliban government.