IMD predicts marginal heat wave conditions for next two days in Delhi-NCR

As the heat is mounting up in the national capital, an expert from India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that there will be marginal heatwave conditions for the next two days in Delhi-NCR.

Naresh Kumar, the IMD expert, said, "For now there is a poor possibility of heatwave conditions in Delhi-NCR, but still the temperature will be 3-4 degrees Celsius above normal."

He said that currently, the mercury has also slightly increased in the North West, including the capital.

"And for this, we can have marginal heat wave conditions for two days," he said.

"Marginal heat wave means the temperature can go 4.5-5 degrees Celsius above normal," he added.

However, the Met expert forecasted that a fresh western disturbance will prompt a dip in the mercury in the plains in the coming days.

"There is a western disturbance, which has its effect on the western Himalayan region and after two days, the plains will also sense its effect too," he said, adding that the mercury will then dip slightly.

"We expect that 2-4 degrees Celsius and above the temperatures will fall in the North West India," he added.

Talking about the other parts of the country, he said, "In east India, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, the heat wave conditions are prevailing since four-five days.

"We have also issued a orange alert for West Bengal," Kumar said.

He went on to add that some heat wave conditions are also expected to be in the isolated pockets of Punjab and Haryana.

Earlier on Thursday, as per the Met Office, the temperature hit 40 degrees Celsius in some parts of Delhi.