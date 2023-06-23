IMD says monsoon set to arrive in central, eastern India in next two days



These three states are major producers of paddy, tur (pigeon pea), groundnut, maize (corn), and soybean. The agriculture ministry data showed that the sowing majorly dropped this year as only 52,200 hectares are being cultivated so far, which was 68,500 last year. Across India, there is a massive 41% on-year decline in the total cultivated area of Kharif crops at 7.8 million hectares, the main reason behind low cultivation is a 31% shortfall in rain. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon is set to arrive in important crop-growing central and eastern regions in two days, namely, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.



The 16-17% of June's monsoon rainfall is very critical for the Agriculture sector as a farmer starts sowing Kharif's crop during this season. The sowing generally occurs during June and July based on regional climate. The rain is going to end the long-awaited season's rainfall for farmers, who will get massive relief and can begin their planting process.