Home / India News / LIC launches close-ended plan Dhan Vridhhi; offers protection, savings

LIC launches close-ended plan Dhan Vridhhi; offers protection, savings

LIC said Dhan Vriddhi is a non-linked, non-participating, individual, savings, single premium life plan, offering a combination of protection and savings

Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 5:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

National insurer Life Insurance Corporation on Friday launched a new close-ended plan Dhan Vridhhi.

The new plan will be on sale from June 23 through September 30, the insurer said in a statement.

LIC said Dhan Vriddhi is a non-linked, non-participating, individual, savings, single premium life plan, offering a combination of protection and savings.

This plan provides financial support to the family in case of unfortunate death of the life assured during the policy term. It also provides a guaranteed lump sum amount on the date of maturity to the assured.

The plan comes with two options to choose from wherein the sum assured on death can either be 1.25 times or 10 times in the second option.

The plan is available for 10, 15 and 18 years and the minimum age at entry varies from 90 days to 8 years, depending on the term selected, and the maximum age at entry varies from 32 to 60 years, depending upon the term and option selected.

The plan offers a minimum basic assured sum of Rs 1,25,000 and can be opted for more in multiples of Rs 5,000.

The guaranteed additions shall accrue at the end of each policy year, throughout the policy term, and ranges from Rs 60 to Rs 75 in the first option and Rs 25 to Rs 40 in the second option for every Rs 1,000 of basic sum assured. The guaranteed additions are higher for a higher sum assured.

A settlement option is available on maturity/death in monthly/quarterly/half-yearly/yearly intervals for five years. The plan also offers liquidity through a loan facility, which is available anytime after three months from the completion of the policy.

Also Read

Composite insurance licence regime may trigger M&A activity: HDFC Life CFO

Life insurers' new biz premium growth eases to 10% as LIC loses pace

2023 may see an M&A surge in insurance sector: Shriram General Insurance MD

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

LIC may look at composite licence post amendment in Insurance Laws

Opposition meet: Nitish calls for unity; next meeting in Shimla in July

As deaths due to heatwave rise in India, here's how you can stay safe

K'taka invites Tesla to invest, says ready to provide necessary facilities

NDMC issues guidelines to install communication towers in Lutyens' Delhi

Apple to launch credit card in India, in talks with NPCI for Apple Pay

Topics :LIC Life InsuranceInsurance

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story