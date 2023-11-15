IMD warning for Andhra fishermen as Bay of Bengal weather intensifies

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for fishermen along and off the Andhra Pradesh coast. Due to a low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to intensify into a depression in the west central Bay of Bengal, wind speeds are predicted to increase from Wednesday onwards.

The winds are expected to prevail for the next two days, November 15 and 16. "Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea from Wednesday onwards," IMD Visakhapatnam's MD Sunanda told ANI on Tuesday.

A low-pressure area formed over the Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a deep depression and cause heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha on November 16, said IMD on Tuesday.

The low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman and Nicobar Islands is likely to intensify into a depression over the West-Central Bay of Bengal on November 15, said Sunanda, MD, Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre, IMD.

"A low-pressure area formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 14th. It is likely to move west-north-westwards and intensify into a depression over the West-Central Bay of Bengal on November 15th," said Sunanda.

"Thereafter, it would move north-westwards and may intensify into a deep depression over the West-Central Bay of Bengal off the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 16. Subsequently, it would recurve north-northeastward and reach the northwest bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast on November 17. Due to this system, we are expecting heavy to very heavy rainfall activity over some parts of Odisha, especially coastal Odisha," added Sunanda.

