Home / India News / IMD warning for Andhra fishermen as Bay of Bengal weather intensifies

IMD warning for Andhra fishermen as Bay of Bengal weather intensifies

The winds are expected to prevail for the next two days, November 15 and 16. "Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea from Wednesday onwards," IMD Visakhapatnam's MD Sunanda told ANI

ANI
Photo: Wikipedia

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 9:03 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for fishermen along and off the Andhra Pradesh coast. Due to a low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to intensify into a depression in the west central Bay of Bengal, wind speeds are predicted to increase from Wednesday onwards.

The winds are expected to prevail for the next two days, November 15 and 16. "Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea from Wednesday onwards," IMD Visakhapatnam's MD Sunanda told ANI on Tuesday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"...A low-pressure area is formed over the Bay of Bengal...Later it will intensify into a depression in the west-central Bay of Bengal. Due to this, from Wednesday onwards, along and off the Andhra Pradesh coast, wind speeds are increasing...Winds will be prevailing for the 2 days - November 15 and 16. So fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea from Wednesday onwards," IMD Visakhapatnam, MD Sunanda, told ANI on Tuesday.

A low-pressure area formed over the Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a deep depression and cause heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha on November 16, said IMD on Tuesday.

The low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman and Nicobar Islands is likely to intensify into a depression over the West-Central Bay of Bengal on November 15, said Sunanda, MD, Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre, IMD.

"A low-pressure area formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 14th. It is likely to move west-north-westwards and intensify into a depression over the West-Central Bay of Bengal on November 15th," said Sunanda.

"Thereafter, it would move north-westwards and may intensify into a deep depression over the West-Central Bay of Bengal off the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 16. Subsequently, it would recurve north-northeastward and reach the northwest bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast on November 17. Due to this system, we are expecting heavy to very heavy rainfall activity over some parts of Odisha, especially coastal Odisha," added Sunanda.

IMD also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea from November 15 to November 17 until further notice.

Also Read

Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude jolts Andaman and Nicobar Islands, says NCS

Andaman admin to complete granting financial benefits to daily labourers

Andaman & Nicobar tribal body against Schedule Tribe hirings from outside

Phailin to Amphan: Deadliest cyclones that hit India in last 10 years

Tourism will increase manifold in Andamans due to development of infra: PM

LIVE: PM Modi to launch Rs 24,000 cr scheme in J'khand for tribal community

Pedestrians most vulnerable to road accident fatalities in Delhi: Data

PM already aware of election results: Chowdhary on PM's remark on Rahul

Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy dies of cardiorespiratory arrest at 75

Ban on consumption of 'paan', 'gutka' inside Jagannath Temple from Jan 1

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Andhra PradeshIMDFishermen

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 9:02 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ preview: Can India avenge 2019 semifinal defeat?

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ semis: Here's how India fared in semifinals

India News

7th Pay Commission: After central govt, several states announce hike in DA

Isro invites innovative ideas, robotic rover designs from student community

Economy News

Cash-strapped Pakistan sold weapons worth $364 mn to Ukraine: Report

Crude oil prices edge higher as IEA raises demand growth forecast

Next Story