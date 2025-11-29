Bengal Governor renames Raj Bhavan to 'Lok Bhavan' after Centre's order

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Saturday implemented a central government directive and renamed the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata to 'Lok Bhavan'.

In an official notification, Bose said that on March 27, 2023, President Droupadi Murmu handed over a symbolic key of the then Raj Bhavan to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on the request of the governor, heralding a new era of people's Raj Bhavan -- The Jana Raj Bhavan.

"In pursuance of the communication from the Ministry of Home Affairs dated 25.11.2025, it is hereby notified that the name of the holdings of 'Raj Bhavan' in Kolkata, Flagstaff House and Darjeeling, has hereby been modified and renamed as 'Lok Bhavan'," the notification said.

This notification comes into force with immediate effect, it said. In a post on X, Bose said, "The 'Jana Raj Bhavan' conceptualisation by the then Raj Bhavan, Kolkata, was prompted by the urge to make the establishment alive to the needs of the people, their aspirations and hopes, their problems and challenges. Simultaneously, the imposing edifice was to shed its aura of 'awe and fear' and be open to people from all walks of life.. The Raj Bhavan, now renamed as Lok Bhavan, serves as the governor's official residence and also houses his office. "During the last three years, several constructive people-centric programmes have been initiated. A key element of the Jana Raj Bhavan initiative was its proactive role in the service of people -- to be with them whenever such a need arose. Across the length and breadth of West Bengal, whenever there was a situation of exigency -- be it violence, natural calamity, or even complaints of atrocities, Jana Raj Bhavan reached out to those in need," he said.