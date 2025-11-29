Home / India News / India on course to become superpower by 2047, says fmr ISRO chief Somnath

S Somnath, ISRO chief
Former ISRO Chairman S Somnath (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Dehradun
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 4:20 PM IST
Former ISRO Chairman S Somnath said that India will be a "superpower" in 2047, with space technology and manufacturing being a supplier to the world.
 
Somnath made these remarks during the inauguration of the 71st convention of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) here on Friday.
 
He asserted that "science and spirituality can coexist, just as faith and reality complement each other", adding that our sages and saints explored mathematics, astronomy, metallurgy, architecture, and medicine, and that our spirituality embodies the insights of modern science.
 
Somnath said that everyone knows that India is progressing, which is instilling a new confidence in the people. He said, "This is the first time that India is being viewed differently in the world, and this is possible because we are pillars of democratic stability."
 
"Today's India is a youthful India, with 25 per cent of the population being young, and this will remain the case for the next 25 years, a position that is beneficial for us," he said.
 
Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, he said that the government is now going to allow private players in the nuclear sector, which will create new opportunities for youth. He said that now young people will also have the opportunity to participate in green technology.
 
The former ISRO head said that through Chandrayaan 3, India became the first country in the world to reach the southern part of the Moon. He said that through Aditya L1, we have also taken steps towards the Sun.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :ISROISRO Chiefspace technologynuclear power

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

