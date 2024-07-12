IMD weather 2024: Rainfall in northern parts; Delhi to get showers today

An "orange" alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for parts of Gujarat and Goa, indicating the possibility of severe rain on Friday. In anticipation of significant rainfall, parts of Maharashtra are placed under the orange alert from July 13 to July 15. The northeast district is anticipated to encounter heavy rainfall with a red alert given for Meghalaya on Friday. Today, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Meghalaya, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are also likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp IMD weather forecast 2024: Delhi today Friday will be cloudy, with light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and breezes of 25 to 35 kmph, according to the IMD forecast for the nation's capital. The minimum temperature will be approximately 28 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is anticipated to be around 36 degrees Celsius. As per the regional weather centre in New Delhi, the city will have a usually cloudy sky with exceptionally light rainfall expected until July 17.

IMD weather update 2024: Upcoming Rainfall

- Until July 15, the IMD says that Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka, the Gujarat Region, and South Interior Karnataka will see isolated heavy rain. For extremely severe rainfall from July 13 to 15, as well as on Friday for Saurashtra and Kutch, an "orange alert" has been issued for coastal Karnataka.

- Telangana, Kerala and Mahe, and North Interior Karnataka will encounter isolated heavy rainfall from Friday until July 15. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam will see heavy rain on July 14 and 15, and Rayalaseema on July 15.

- Widespread light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is possible over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar, and Upper east India. In the next five days, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha are expected to experience scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall.

More From This Section

- Over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar, and Upper East India, unlimited light to direct rainfall, and lightning are all possible. In the following five days, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha are likely to encounter light to severe precipitation.

- On July 11, isolated areas over Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar, and Arunachal Pradesh, and Assam and Meghalaya, as well as on July 14 and 15, are likely to receive significant precipitation. Isolated severe rainfall is additionally expected over Odisha from July 13 to 15, Andaman and Nicobar Islands on July 13 and 14, and Nagaland and Manipur on July 11, 14, and 15.

- On July 11 and 12, isolated severe rainfall is also likely to fall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar, and Arunachal Pradesh. On Friday, isolated areas of extremely heavy precipitation are likely to cover Meghalaya.

- Until July 15, Uttarakhand, West Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh are likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall; East Uttar Pradesh until July 14, East Madhya Pradesh until Friday; West Uttar Pradesh and Punjab until Friday; Himachal Pradesh until July 13, Jammu until Friday; north Haryana until Friday; East Rajasthan until July 15, and Vidarbha until July 13.