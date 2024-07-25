IMD weather 2024: Red and Orange alerts for heavy rain in many states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) gave an alert for extremely severe rain, or a red alert, in Gujarat and Maharashtra today. The climate office has given an Orange alert anticipating severe downpours for Karnataka, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Goa. Northwest India, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan are anticipated to encounter heavy rainfall until July 28. Heavy showers are expected in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, with Punjab and Haryana on alert for July 25 and Uttar Pradesh for the next few days. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp IMD weather 2024: West and central India On July 24, eight people died as a result of the flooding in Gujarat. The loss of life because of downpours has mounted to 61, as indicated by authorities. In order to deal with the situation, authorities have sent NDRF and SDRF teams to assist with the rescue. The Meteorological office anticipated the chance of "extremely heavy rainfall" in Gujarat and Maharashtra today.

Madhya Pradesh is expected to receive "very heavy rainfall" today, Goa until July 27, Maharashtra until tomorrow, and Gujarat for the next three days.

IMD's forecast 2024: Northwest India

The weather office said that Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan might get "heavy rainfall" until July 28; Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh might get it on July 25, and Uttar Pradesh might get it on July 27.

“Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan” said by the IMD's weather bulletin from July 24 to July 29.

IMD's forecast: South peninsular India

The possibility of "very heavy rainfall" in Karnataka on July 25 is mentioned in the press release. In addition, IMD has predicted "heavy rainfall" on July 25 in Telangana, July 26 in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, and July 27 in Kerala.

IMD's weather forecast: East and Northeast India

The weather office predicted "very heavy rainfall" on July 27 and 28 and "very heavy rainfall" in Odisha until July 26. Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, West Bengal, and Sikkim are expected to experience isolated heavy rainfall on July 27 and 28.