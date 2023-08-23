IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 23): Heavy rains in Delhi, UP and Northeast India

Intense rainfall has unleashed destruction in the hilly regions, with loss of lives, landslides, floods, and infrastructure, and more. With no relief from rainfall in the Himalayan region, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has anticipated more severe rains in Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Bihar, Himachal, and other northeastern states.

Light to severe rains are anticipated for the next 5 days in many states. Officials have encouraged individuals to try not to go close to rivers and drains as a security measure.

On the other hand, light rainfall is predicted in Delhi on Wednesday with the maximum temperature two notches above normal at 35.8 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm remained at 75%, as per by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Weather Forecasts: Report

1. Northwest India:

• Isolated Intense rains likely over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh during 22nd-25th, Himachal Pradesh during 22nd-25th; and over northern Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh on 22nd August, 2023.

• Isolated intense rainfall is also probable over Himachal Pradesh, North Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 22nd-24th August.

• Isolated high rains probable over Uttarakhand on 23rd and 24th August, 2023.

2. Central India:

IMD has anticipated moderate widespread rains with isolated thunderstorms likely over the area during the next 2 days.

3. East India:

• Isolated intense rain probably over Gangetic West Bengal during 23rd-25th; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 4 days; Jharkhand during 23rd-24th; Odisha during 22nd-25th and Bihar during 22nd-26th August, 2023.

• Isolated exceptionally severe rains over Sikkim and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on 24th and 25th August; over Bihar during 22nd and 25th August.

4. Northeast India:

• Isolated severe rains are likely over the many regions during next 4 days.

• Isolated exceptionally severe rainfall also over Meghalaya, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh during 22nd-26th August.

Delhi Forecasts: Insights Delhi has recorded above-normal rain over the recent four months and the cumulative rainfall this year equaled the yearly portion of 774 mm. In any case, August has recorded an enormous shortfall with the complete precipitation this month being 85% lower than ordinary.

Light downpour was expected on Tuesday but no downpour was accounted for till late night. But, cloudy weather finally arrived at night. The Safdarjung Observatory, the city's primary weather conditions station, logged a base temperature of 29 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. The IMD has anyway estimated a cloudy sky with light downpour on Wednesday.