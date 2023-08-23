Home / India News / Ahead of G20 Summit in national capital, police holds carcade rehearsal

Ahead of G20 Summit in national capital, police holds carcade rehearsal

The police had asked commuters to plan their journey accordingly as they said certain roads would remain affected till 11 am on Wednesday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
All private and government offices in the city will remain closed on September 8-10, while banks and commercial establishments, including markets, in the New Delhi district will be shut during these three days

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 12:11 PM IST
The Delhi Police on Wednesday held a carcade rehearsal from various points to Pragati Maidan ahead of the G20 summit scheduled in the national capital next month.

The police had asked commuters to plan their journey accordingly as they said certain roads would remain affected till 11 am on Wednesday.

"Due to carcade rehearsal and special traffic arrangements, some congestion is expected on Salimgarh Bypass, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Bhairon Marg, Mathura Road, C-Hexagon, Sardar Patel Marg and Gurgaon Road till 11 AM. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly," the traffic police wrote on microblogging site X.

All private and government offices in the city will remain closed on September 8-10, while banks and commercial establishments, including markets, in the New Delhi district will be shut during these three days.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had approved a proposal in this regard in view of the G20 Summit.

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 12:11 PM IST

