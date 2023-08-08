IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 8): Rainfall in these regions, details here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall in a few parts of India till August 11. While it will continue to rain over different parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of severe rainfall for the next four to five days over north Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, and Sikkim.

The IMD forecast also stated that, "Surface runoff/Inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils & low-lying areas over AoC as shown in map due to expected rainfall occurrence in next 24 hours". The department also anticipated commonly cloudy skies with light rain in the national capital.

IMD weather forecasts: Overview The weather office anticipated light/moderate rains with isolated severe downpour showers in Sikkim and West Bengal on August 8 and Uttarakhand till August 10. Identical weather conditions are likely going to prevail over parts of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh till August 9.

Severe rains have also been predicted in parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Bihar, Manipur, Tripura and Mizoram on August 8. Severe rainfall is also predicted to occur in isolated parts of Uttarakhand, Western UP, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, Jharkhand around the same time.

The weather office further added that subdued rains are likely to be there in the pending parts of northwest India and central, west and south India during the next 7 days. Other than this, the Met Department has likewise given an alert of flash floods in a few states for today i.e. August 8.

Weather forecasts: Insights Light/moderate rains with isolated severe downpour showers are expected over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram, during the next 2 days. The northeastern states are additionally prone to seeing isolated heavy rains for the next 3 days.

The weather office has today gauged the moderate flash flood risks for Assam, eastern Bihar, Meghalaya, Gangetic West Bengal, Sikkim, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

The weather office has given an orange warning for severe rainfall over Mizoram and Tripura, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Bihar, Eastern UP.

IMD forecasts: Additional The IMD has announced the rainfall prediction for August and September, saying India is likely going to encounter ordinary rains during the second part of monsoon in August and September 2023. This came after a few parts of the nation experienced flood-like circumstances causing harm to life and property owing to extreme amounts of rainfall received in July.

The weather department further added that the El Nino phenomenon isn't probably going to influence the Indian Monsoon for the second part. El Nino is, however, connected with the weakening of monsoon winds and dry climate in India, as per IMD. The monthly rain over the country in general for August 2023 is probably going to be below ordinary, it mentioned.