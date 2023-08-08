No confidence motion in Parliament today: Here's all you should know

The Narendra Modi government will face a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The no confidence motion was moved by the Opposition parties of the INDIA bloc, which was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The motion of no confidence has been listed as agenda item three in the List of Business in the Lok Sabha. It will take place under the shadow of the ethnic violence in Manipur, which has led to repeated disruptions in both houses of Parliament.

According to news agency PTI, the no confidence debate will run for three days and will be initiated by Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi at 12 pm on Tuesday. Opposition leader Gaurav Gogoi, who moved the motion, and others are expected to follow Gandhi.

Congress leaders such as Manish Tewari and Depak Baij will also likely speak during the debate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the debate on Thursday.

INDIA party's floor leaders meeting will be held at 10 am at the leader of Opposition Rajya Sabha office in Parliament to chalk out the strategy for the house floor. Important discussion on no confidence motion will be taken up in Lok Sabha.

What is a no-confidence motion?

According to Article 75(3) of the Indian Constitution, the Council of ministers is collectively held responsible to the Lok Sabha. This ensures that the government remains in power only if it enjoys a majority in the Parliament.

A motion of no-confidence is, thus, a test of this collective responsibility. If a government fails the no confidence motion, they need to resign, and a new government is formed.

Any MP of the Lok Sabha, who can garner the support of 50 other MPs, can, at any point in time, introduce a motion of no-confidence against the Council of ministers.

After that, a discussion on the motion takes place. MPs who support the motion highlight the government's shortcomings. The Treasury Benches respond to the issues they raise.

Finally, voting takes place. If the motion carries, the government is bound to vacate the office.

No confidence motion: How much time has been allotted to each party?

According to ANI, the debate will be held over 12 hours. The ruling BJP will get around seven hours to partake in the discussion and around one hour 15 minutes has been allotted for the Congress party.

YSRCP, Shiv Sena, JDU, BJD, BSP, BRS and LJP have been given a total of 2 hours, which has been divided according to the number of party's MPs in the House.

A 1 hour and 10 minutes limit has been allotted for other parties and independent MPs.

Where to watch the no confidence motion?

The debate can be watched on Sansad TV's YouTube and TV channel.

Should the Modi government be worried?

The numbers are comfortably stacked in favour of the government. The majority mark in Lok Sabha is 272, and BJP alone has 303 MPs. The ruling alliance, NDA, has 331 members.





The INDIA alliance has 144 MPs, while "neutral" parties, including the BRS, YSRCP and the BJD, have a combined strength of 70. The Opposition is expected to use the debate to discuss important issues and showcase solidarity.

Has the Narendra Modi government faced no confidence motion earlier?

Yes, a no confidence motion was held against the Modi government in 2018 by Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The government, however, stood the test then.

When was the first no confidence motion moved in India?

The first one was during the third Lok Sabha in 1963. JB Kripalani moved it against the government headed by then-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The debate on the motion lasted for 21 hours over four days, with 40 MPs participating.

Since then, 26 such motions have been moved in the Parliament, including the one in 2018.

(With agency inputs)